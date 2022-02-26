Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 553,475 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 553,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,280,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Dynatrace by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 782,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 731,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,650. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

