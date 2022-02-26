Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $55.08 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 790,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,080,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of eBay at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.