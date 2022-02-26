Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188,716 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,188,716 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,006,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,585 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

