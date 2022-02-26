Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Banc of California stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.57. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

