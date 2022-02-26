Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

