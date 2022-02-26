Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Sells $43,779.99 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gabriela Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $2,031,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

