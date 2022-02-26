Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $762.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 31.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bandwidth by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,031,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

