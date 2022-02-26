Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

BAC stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.