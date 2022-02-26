Bank of America Lowers Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

VRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after buying an additional 1,674,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,562,000 after buying an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.