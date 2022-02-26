Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $455,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $207.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.48. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.36 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.