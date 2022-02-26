Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $574,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

