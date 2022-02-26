Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 753,750 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $532,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

