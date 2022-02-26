Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,983,882 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,746,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,983,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $420,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,156,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

