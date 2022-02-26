Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

BWFG opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $274.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,640 shares of company stock worth $237,961. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

