Barclays Boosts Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Price Target to SEK 215

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Pareto Securities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

