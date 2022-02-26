Barclays Cuts Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $20.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $900.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.01. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.