Barclays Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $77.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.39.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $231.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

