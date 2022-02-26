Barclays Increases Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $96.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Copa stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

