Barclays Increases Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target to €15.50

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €14.00 ($15.91) to €15.50 ($17.61) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PITAF opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.
