Barclays Increases SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target to 606.00

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from 595.00 to 606.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SALRF. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $652.00.

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

