Barclays Increases Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €97.65

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from €95.50 ($108.52) to €97.65 ($110.97) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.22.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

