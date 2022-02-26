Barclays Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $175.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.66% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 143,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Five9 by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

