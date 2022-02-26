Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Lowered to GBX 260

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Barclays has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

