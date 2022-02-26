Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,462,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911,278 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $35,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $11,903,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Barclays by 308.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,334,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 399,233 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

