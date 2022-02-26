Barclays Raises Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €13.00

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €12.00 ($13.64) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPEY. UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

