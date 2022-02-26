Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($9.52) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 401 ($5.45) to GBX 465 ($6.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BP from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 475 ($6.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 466.13 ($6.34).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 378.50 ($5.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 374.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 344.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. BP has a one year low of GBX 263.90 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($435.09). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £369 ($501.84).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

