Barclays Trims Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Target Price to €105.00

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $98.53 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $151.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.