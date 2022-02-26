Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.86

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as low as $15.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 134,125 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

In related news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

