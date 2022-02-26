Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($93.26).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($82.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.32.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

