Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.