Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
