Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

Shares of Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 1.87, but opened at 1.60. Beachbody shares last traded at 1.80, with a volume of 2,996 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BODY shares. Guggenheim cut Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beachbody has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

Get Beachbody alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.19.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.