bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
BEBE stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. bebe stores has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
bebe stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
