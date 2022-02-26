Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

BDX opened at $272.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

