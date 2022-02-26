Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.18

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,352,349 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.20 million and a PE ratio of -66.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.24.
Beowulf Mining Company Profile (LON:BEM)
