Berenberg Bank Boosts Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Price Target to €2.06

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €2.03 ($2.31) to €2.06 ($2.34) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDAF opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.
About Línea Directa Aseguradora (Get Rating)
