Berenberg Bank Boosts Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Price Target to €2.06

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €2.03 ($2.31) to €2.06 ($2.34) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDAF opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora alerts:

About Línea Directa Aseguradora (Get Rating)

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.