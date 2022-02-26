Berenberg Bank Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,700 ($23.12).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,131.50 ($15.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,325.79. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 62.40%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($33,799.78).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

