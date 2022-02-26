Berenberg Bank Raises Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NFC opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -251.02. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 562 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($18.36). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.