Berenberg Bank Raises Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NFC opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -251.02. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 562 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($18.36). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.