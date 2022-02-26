Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($77.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,329.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,070.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

