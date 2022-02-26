Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 4244517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

