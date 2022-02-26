Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $43.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $11,993,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $8,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.