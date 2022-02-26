BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.19

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.39. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 148,871 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

