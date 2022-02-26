BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63,045.50

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $63,045.50 and $19.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.98 or 0.00239324 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021990 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,110,796 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

