BitWhite Trading Up 0.1% This Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $103,437.39 and approximately $37,278.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

