BlackRock Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Unity Biotechnology worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

