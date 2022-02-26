BlackRock Inc. Purchases 472,459 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.31. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

