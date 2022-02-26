BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,198 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Graham by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Graham by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GHM shares. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graham has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Graham stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.68. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graham Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

