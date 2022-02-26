BlackRock Inc. Sells 40,586 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,270 shares of company stock worth $612,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

PCB Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

