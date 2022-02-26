Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

