BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s current price.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.95.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

