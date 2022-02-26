BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 151,288 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 248.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 325.3% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 93,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,805 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 224,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.